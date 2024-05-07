Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Adient in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Adient from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.00.

Get Adient alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adient

Adient Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Adient stock opened at $28.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Adient has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $46.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.24.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Adient had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Adient will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adient

In related news, EVP Heather M. Tiltmann sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $336,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,874,931.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adient

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the third quarter worth $46,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adient during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Adient during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adient in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.