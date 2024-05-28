Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.30

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.30 and last traded at $13.21, with a volume of 136121 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.88.

GATO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Gatos Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC upgraded Gatos Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.25 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Gatos Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gatos Silver from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Gatos Silver from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gatos Silver has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.59 million, a P/E ratio of 59.09 and a beta of 2.10.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Gatos Silver by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Gatos Silver by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,211,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,925,000 after buying an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Gatos Silver in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Gatos Silver by 0.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,729,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares during the period. 44.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

