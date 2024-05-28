Heritage Wealth Advisors Buys 8,378 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.3% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $25,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.16. 820,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,274,329. The company has a market cap of $186.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $272.38 and a 200-day moving average of $283.42. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Citigroup decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,678 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

