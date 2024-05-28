Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,109 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,574,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,065,000 after buying an additional 2,061,088 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,449,000 after buying an additional 5,800,676 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,651,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,220,000 after buying an additional 314,511 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,541,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,545,000 after buying an additional 2,478,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,089,000 after buying an additional 5,367,298 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.59. 1,195,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,334,514. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $73.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.07.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.