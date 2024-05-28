5,007 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Purchased by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,187,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $506,320,000 after purchasing an additional 317,980 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $409,063,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,297,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $369,688,000 after purchasing an additional 639,467 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,438,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $355,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,400,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $338,234,000 after purchasing an additional 796,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $19.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $19.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.82.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KMI

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.