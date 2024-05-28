Heritage Wealth Advisors Acquires 500 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 71.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 666.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.91. The company had a trading volume of 54,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,138. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.31. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.68%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EPRT. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $27.50) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $143,307.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,192,571.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $143,307.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,192,571.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 11,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $289,862.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,918,606.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,999 over the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

