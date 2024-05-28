Hilltop Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,603 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Oracle by 12.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,807 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 395,641 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $41,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 43,737 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Oracle Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.33. 797,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,926,757. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $132.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150 in the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

