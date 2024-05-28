Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10,578.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,095,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003,895 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 552.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,510,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,113,000 after buying an additional 4,665,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,678 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $221,058,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $261.83. The company had a trading volume of 468,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,825. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $255.96 and its 200 day moving average is $245.04. The company has a market capitalization of $392.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $263.92.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.