Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,043 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cornell University purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,212,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $119,012,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,531,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,882,000 after buying an additional 939,567 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,450,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,006,000 after buying an additional 744,074 shares during the period. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY remained flat at $81.37 during midday trading on Tuesday. 244,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,244,939. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.62. The stock has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $82.39.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.2616 dividend. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

