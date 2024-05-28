Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $6,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,900.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,405,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,403,000 after acquiring an additional 26,985,803 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,310,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,982,232 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 16,265.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,869,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,820,000 after acquiring an additional 14,778,366 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,834,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,280,000 after purchasing an additional 905,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,105,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,982,000 after purchasing an additional 309,894 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.63. 1,824,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,215,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.21. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $62.35.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

