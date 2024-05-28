Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in Oracle by 298.4% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.43. 921,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,926,757. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $132.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.12.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Argus upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. William Blair raised shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.76.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

