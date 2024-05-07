Patterson-UTI Energy’s (PTEN) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their hold rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna reissued a positive rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.67.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

PTEN opened at $10.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.44. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $16.17.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 187,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $2,204,254.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,473,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,011,093.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 28.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 46,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 99,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Get Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

Featured Stories

