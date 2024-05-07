New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Barclays

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NFE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.57.

New Fortress Energy stock opened at $26.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.83 and a 200-day moving average of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. New Fortress Energy has a 1 year low of $25.06 and a 1 year high of $40.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.56.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $758.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.54 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 36.16%. New Fortress Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 563.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 15.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

