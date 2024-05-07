Dana Incorporated (DAN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on May 31st

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

Dana has raised its dividend by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years. Dana has a dividend payout ratio of 26.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dana to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

Shares of DAN stock opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. Dana has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.63, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.46.

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Dana had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dana will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dana from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dana from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Dana from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

