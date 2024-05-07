Dana Incorporated (DAN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on May 31st

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.
Dana has raised its dividend by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years. Dana has a dividend payout ratio of 26.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dana to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.
Dana Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of DAN stock opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. Dana has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.63, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.46.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dana from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dana from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Dana from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.
Dana Company Profile
Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.
