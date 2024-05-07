Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

Marine Products has increased its dividend by an average of 15.9% annually over the last three years.

Marine Products Stock Performance

Shares of MPX opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. Marine Products has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.81. The company has a market capitalization of $408.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.78.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sport boat and sport fishing boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

