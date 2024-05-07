Henderson International Income Trust plc (HINT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.92 on May 31st

Henderson International Income Trust plc (LON:HINT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.92 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Henderson International Income Trust Stock Performance

LON:HINT opened at GBX 166 ($2.09) on Tuesday. Henderson International Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 148.45 ($1.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 180.50 ($2.27). The stock has a market capitalization of £325.33 million and a P/E ratio of 1,370.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 162.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 159.72.

Get Henderson International Income Trust alerts:

Henderson International Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson International Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson International Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.