Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Announces Dividend of $0.47

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.4724 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, May 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Telenor ASA’s previous dividend of $0.41.
Telenor ASA Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of Telenor ASA stock opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Telenor ASA has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $12.36.
Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 9.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Telenor ASA Company Profile
Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.
