972 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Purchased by Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 972 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upgraded Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.65.

Amgen Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $312.47. 1,974,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981,315. The firm has a market cap of $167.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $329.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

