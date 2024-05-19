Nano Hits Market Capitalization of $157.09 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 19th. Nano has a market capitalization of $157.09 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $1.18 or 0.00001762 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nano has traded up 5.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,892.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $488.91 or 0.00730885 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.65 or 0.00123555 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00008829 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00041499 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00069378 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.91 or 0.00203168 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.05 or 0.00098741 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.