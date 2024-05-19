Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Increased by American National Bank

American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.71. 688,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,355. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $250.41. The firm has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $243.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.72.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

