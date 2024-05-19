Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 532.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IJT traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,988. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $102.64 and a 52 week high of $132.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2191 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

