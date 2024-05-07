Picton Property Income Limited (PCTN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.93 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Picton Property Income’s previous dividend of $0.88. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Picton Property Income Price Performance
PCTN stock opened at GBX 67.78 ($0.85) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 63.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 65.28. Picton Property Income has a 12-month low of GBX 60.30 ($0.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 80.40 ($1.01). The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.44. The company has a market cap of £369.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -450.00 and a beta of 0.42.
Picton Property Income Company Profile
