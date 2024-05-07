Picton Property Income Limited (PCTN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.93 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Picton Property Income’s previous dividend of $0.88. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

PCTN stock opened at GBX 67.78 ($0.85) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 63.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 65.28. Picton Property Income has a 12-month low of GBX 60.30 ($0.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 80.40 ($1.01). The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.44. The company has a market cap of £369.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -450.00 and a beta of 0.42.

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £757 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 49 assets and with around 400 occupiers (as at 30 September 2023). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

