One Media iP Group Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 0.06 (LON:OMIP)

One Media iP Group Plc (LON:OMIP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

One Media iP Group Stock Down 0.5 %

LON:OMIP opened at GBX 4.16 ($0.05) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.25 million, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.27. One Media iP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 3.38 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 7.45 ($0.09). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

One Media iP Group Company Profile

One Media iP Group Plc engages in the acquisition and exploitation of mixed media intellectual property rights for distribution through the digital medium and traditional media outlets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its mixed media products include music, video, spoken word, and digital books.

