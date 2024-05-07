One Media iP Group Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 0.06 (LON:OMIP)

One Media iP Group Plc (LON:OMIP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
One Media iP Group Stock Down 0.5 %
LON:OMIP opened at GBX 4.16 ($0.05) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.25 million, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.27. One Media iP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 3.38 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 7.45 ($0.09). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 3.00.
One Media iP Group Company Profile
