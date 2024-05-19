Navellier & Associates Inc. Acquires New Shares in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,167 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,550,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its position in Enerplus by 9.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $21,429,000 after purchasing an additional 74,880 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Enerplus by 7,592.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,092,996 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,787 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Enerplus by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,366,419 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $130,050,000 after buying an additional 1,164,478 shares during the last quarter. 58.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus Price Performance

Shares of ERF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.00. 3,985,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,163,445. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average of $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Enerplus Co. has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $20.97.

Enerplus Cuts Dividend

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Free Report ) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $437.10 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 24.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 14.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Enerplus in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $19.07 to $20.09 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.87.

Enerplus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enerplus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

