5,587 Shares in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Purchased by Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,587 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 11.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ameris Bancorp

In other news, insider Jon S. Edwards sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $355,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,368.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ABCB. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.45. The stock had a trading volume of 208,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,086. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.04. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.66 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.50 and a 200-day moving average of $47.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $267.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.05 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 8.62%. Ameris Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

