First Heartland Consultants Inc. Increases Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned about 0.38% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 43,655 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 341,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,615,000 after buying an additional 11,279 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 14,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 39,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 612.4% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 78,586 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.70. The stock had a trading volume of 14,043 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.54.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (XDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

