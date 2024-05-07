FOX (FOXA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect FOX to post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 5.75%. FOX’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect FOX to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $32.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. FOX has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $35.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.53 and its 200 day moving average is $30.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FOXA

FOX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.