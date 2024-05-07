Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Cut to $130.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.40.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ZBH

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ZBH opened at $120.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.17 and a 200 day moving average of $120.32. The company has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $147.50.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,364,184.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,677,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,086,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $619,037,000 after purchasing an additional 484,151 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 21.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,863,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $545,809,000 after acquiring an additional 852,186 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,199,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $389,355,000 after purchasing an additional 118,839 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,158,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $416,866,000 after purchasing an additional 320,002 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,760,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,895,000 after buying an additional 386,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.