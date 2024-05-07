Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Fluent Stock Down 0.3 %
Fluent stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.28. Fluent has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.
Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $72.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.98 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluent will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluent
Fluent Company Profile
Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fluent
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.