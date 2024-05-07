Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Fluent Stock Down 0.3 %

Fluent stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.28. Fluent has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $72.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.98 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluent will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fluent during the first quarter worth about $90,000. JB Capital Partners LP increased its position in Fluent by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 4,958,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 150,150 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 50,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 311,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 23,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

