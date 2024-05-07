Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Via Renewables Stock Down 0.2 %

VIA stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Via Renewables has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $13.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.82. The firm has a market cap of $78.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.28.

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Via Renewables had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 57.36%. The firm had revenue of $114.06 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Via Renewables

About Via Renewables

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Via Renewables in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Via Renewables in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Via Renewables in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

