Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $13,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 342.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 2.9 %

ACGL traded up $2.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,227,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,056. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $69.05 and a twelve month high of $97.17.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $2,247,016.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,399,009.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,399,009.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,057,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,872,217. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

