212,935 Shares in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Acquired by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 212,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.17% of NeoGenomics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEO. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,399,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the third quarter worth $163,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth $401,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the third quarter valued at $960,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 16.4% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,927,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,703,000 after purchasing an additional 270,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NeoGenomics news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $38,701.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 34,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on NEO. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

NeoGenomics Trading Up 1.4 %

NEO stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.51. 553,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,321. The company has a quick ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.01. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $21.22.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $155.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

