Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 74,452 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 440,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,452 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned about 0.13% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $10,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Towercrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 486,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,246,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,299 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after buying an additional 7,346 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 236,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,294,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,865. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $26.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.57. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

