Capital Performance Advisors LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 558,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up 8.3% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $19,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 96,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 13,462 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,175,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,406,000 after acquiring an additional 39,563 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 204,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,347 shares during the period. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $403,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFIV stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $37.05. 804,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,754. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $30.80 and a one year high of $37.42. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day moving average of $34.33.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

