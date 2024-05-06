Capital Performance Advisors LLP Has $47.47 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP cut its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,624,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,802 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 20.5% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Capital Performance Advisors LLP owned about 0.21% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $47,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFAC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 35,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 125,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter.

DFAC stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.35. 1,241,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,301. The stock has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $32.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.26.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

