Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,754.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,532,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,143,000 after purchasing an additional 14,471,919 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 75.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,460,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630,843 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 138.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,575,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 24,490,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,791 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,923.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,343,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,278 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $76.93 during mid-day trading on Monday. 2,769,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,699,692. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.69. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.2492 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

