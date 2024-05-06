Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Capital Performance Advisors LLP

Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $81.43. 3,044,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,885,920. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $90.09. The stock has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.02.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.