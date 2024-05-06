Capital Performance Advisors LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Whale Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 112,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,386,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 32,411.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,459,000 after purchasing an additional 14,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,930,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $628,903.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,386,018.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,489 shares of company stock valued at $6,978,065 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $880.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,030.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lam Research from $930.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $950.85.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $16.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $924.54. The stock had a trading volume of 754,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,677. The stock has a market cap of $120.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $941.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $822.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.82. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $512.09 and a one year high of $1,007.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 45.96%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 29.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 29.42%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

