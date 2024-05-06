Capital Performance Advisors LLP Invests $236,000 in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAI. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 43,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 25,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

DFAI stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $30.08. 683,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,908. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.68 and a 200-day moving average of $28.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $30.31.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

