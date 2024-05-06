Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Capital Performance Advisors LLP

Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.7% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,081,000 after purchasing an additional 14,396 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,393,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,667,000 after buying an additional 13,263 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $404,000. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,275,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,636,000 after buying an additional 31,489 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.69 on Monday, reaching $256.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,810,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223,010. The company has a 50-day moving average of $254.11 and a 200 day moving average of $239.73. The stock has a market cap of $384.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $261.07.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

