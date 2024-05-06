Capital Performance Advisors LLP Lowers Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP lowered its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAU. BCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth $44,217,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $21,397,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,023.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 552,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,538,000 after acquiring an additional 503,036 shares during the last quarter. Kooman & Associates increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 2,416,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,371,000 after acquiring an additional 461,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envision Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $12,863,000.

Shares of DFAU traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.00. 381,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,888. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $36.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.57.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

