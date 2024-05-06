Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CP. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Evercore decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.51. 1,866,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,148,699. The company has a market cap of $76.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.49. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.63%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

