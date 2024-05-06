Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $27.19

Shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.19 and last traded at $27.27, with a volume of 29767 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.22.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.69.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 16,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the period.

About Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF

The Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. PLW was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

