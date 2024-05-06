Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.00

Vossloh AG (ETR:VOS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €48.00 ($51.61) and last traded at €47.05 ($50.59), with a volume of 10476 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €47.35 ($50.91).

The firm has a market cap of $826.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €43.61 and its 200-day moving average price is €41.31.

Vossloh AG provides rail infrastructure products and services in Germany and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for heavy-haul and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport applications.

