Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $82.21

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $82.21 and last traded at $81.54, with a volume of 42116 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.87.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.72. The company has a market capitalization of $600.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 61,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 23,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RYE was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

