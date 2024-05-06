freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.14

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.14 and last traded at $27.14, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.14.

freenet Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.28.

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $741.37 million for the quarter. freenet had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 17.02%.

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. The Mobile Communications segment engages in the marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks; and selling and distribution of mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle.

