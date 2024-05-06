freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.14

Posted by on May 6th, 2024

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAFGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.14 and last traded at $27.14, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.14.

freenet Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.28.

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAFGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $741.37 million for the quarter. freenet had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 17.02%.

freenet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. The Mobile Communications segment engages in the marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks; and selling and distribution of mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.