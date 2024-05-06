iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $183.74

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $183.74 and last traded at $183.72, with a volume of 508717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.10.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

