Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.30

Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.30 and last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 6144 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.37.

Hang Lung Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.3958 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Hang Lung Group’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Hang Lung Group Company Profile

Hang Lung Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in Hong Kong and the Mainland of China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. It develops properties for sale and lease, such as large-scale commercial, office, and residential developments.

