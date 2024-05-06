Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.77

Shares of Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.77 and last traded at $43.57, with a volume of 21389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.51.

Alfa Laval Corporate Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Alfa Laval Corporate had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Alfa Laval Corporate AB will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Alfa Laval Corporate Increases Dividend

About Alfa Laval Corporate

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.7098 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This is a boost from Alfa Laval Corporate’s previous dividend of $0.43. Alfa Laval Corporate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.20%.

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

