Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.77

Shares of Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.77 and last traded at $43.57, with a volume of 21389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.51.
Alfa Laval Corporate Trading Up 0.1 %
The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28.
Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Alfa Laval Corporate had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Alfa Laval Corporate AB will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.
Alfa Laval Corporate Increases Dividend
About Alfa Laval Corporate
Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.
