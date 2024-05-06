Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.35

Shares of Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.35 and last traded at $18.26, with a volume of 162220 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.21.

Atlas Copco Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.08%. On average, research analysts expect that Atlas Copco AB will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB provides compressed air and gas, vacuum, energy, dewatering and industrial pump, industrial power tool, and assembly and machine vision solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments.

